BOSTON Jan 21 One of Fidelity Investments top
stock pickers said he remains positive on solar power despite a
drop in oil prices that hurt shares of First Solar Inc
and dragged on his own portfolio's performance.
Steven Wymer, who runs the $42.3 billion Fidelity Growth
Company Fund, is the biggest fund investor in First
Solar, a large maker of photovoltaic panels for power systems.
Still, his fund's 6.80 percent total return in the fourth
quarter beat the 4.93 percent advance of the Standard & Poor's
500 Index.
"While solar fundamentals are largely unrelated to oil
prices, the drop in oil prices weighed on investors' sentiment
toward energy sources in general, including alternatives such as
electricity-generating solar operators and their suppliers,"
Wymer wrote in a quarterly update for investors.
"We're still positive on the potential for solar as a
secular theme, and the fund remained invested in First Solar at
quarter-end," Wymer added.
His comments echo a common complaint among solar power
executives who say their companies have been unfairly tarred by
the decline in oil prices. They say oil-burning power plants
account for a very small share of U.S. electrical generation and
thus do not pose much direct competition.
Shares in First Solar were trading around $41 on Wednesday,
after rising above $70 in September. Others like SunPower Corp
and SolarCity Corp also fell during that
period.
While First Solar made up less than 1 percent of Wymer's
fund, its decline made the company the biggest detractor in
Growth Company Fund's quarterly performance. Top contributors
included drugmakers Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc and Alkermes Plc,
according to Wymer's letter.
Wymer wrote that solar and other alternative energy sources
such as wind and geothermal technologies look promising as they
become cheaper. And many other countries with higher electrical
rates than the U.S. may adopt the technologies faster.
"This industry can be volatile, but we think it could
stabilize somewhat as consumers become more aware of solar's
advantages versus traditional energy sources," he wrote.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber. Editing by Tim McLaughlin.)