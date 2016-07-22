LONDON, July 22 Investors have stampeded into emerging markets over the past week while pulling record amounts of cash out of European equities and dumping U.S. and Japanese stocks, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) said on Friday.

Emerging market debt funds saw record weekly inflows of $4.9 billion, while emerging market stocks got $4.7 billion, the highest in 12 months, BAML said. European equity funds were the week's big loser, shedding a record $6.2 billion, extending their streak of outflows to 24 weeks.

"Investors (are) furiously chasing carry in EM debt markets, happily assuming every interest rate in the world will fall to zero and capitulating into weak dollar winners," BAML told clients.

Emerging markets appear to have retained investor interest despite some renewed expectations of a U.S. rate increase this week and last Friday's failed coup in Turkey. JPMorgan reported earlier that combined weekly emerging equity and bond flows had risen to the second highest on record.

BAML said that gold, another beneficiary of dollar weakness, had seen inflows shrink to $200 million, the smallest in two months. This came as the VIX index, a key gauge of risk sentiment on Wall Street, collapsed to a two-year low and the dollar index climbed following last Friday's upbeat U.S. jobs report.

Renewed worries over the euro zone economy in the wake of Britain's Brexit vote and fears about Italian banks' solvency have driven losses in European equities, with the pan-European FTSE index down around 7 percent this year.

BAML dubbed this "quantitative flow failure", noting that neither the European Central Bank nor the Bank of Japan had "thus far moved (the) needle on flows".

Japanese equities posted $1.1 billion in outflows, the largest in 12 weeks. U.S. equity funds shed $2.7 billion, the data showed.

Earlier this week, BAML's monthly fund manager survey showed a sharp reduction in risk-taking after Britain's June 23 vote in favour of leaving the European Union. Investors cut global equity allocations to underweight for the first time in four years.

In fixed income, BAML said government bond funds had posted $1.4 billion in outflows, the biggest in 15 weeks, while investment-grade bond funds lost $5.2 billion.

However, inflows into emerging, high-yield and municipal debt, pushed overall net inflows to $1.8 billion, the bank added.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao, editing by Larry King)