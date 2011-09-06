(Repeats with additional coding)
* Risk-averse investors chase returns, ditch stocks
* Bonds good temporarily, possibly a mistake long-term
* Emerging markets show surprising strength
By Manuela Badawy
NEW YORK, Sept 2 Time was when the average U.S.
investor would react to a big drop in the markets as a time to
buy, and pour assets into stock funds.
For mom-and-pop investors, though, the "buy the dip" mantra
is seemingly at an end, killed by more than three years of wild
swings in the market that have tended to hurt, not help,
passive investors.
Retail and institutional investors are yanking money away
from U.S. equity funds as volatility spikes and sticking with
safe-haven assets.
The S&P 500 index lost 5.7 percent in August, and money
managers for high-net-worth individuals, as well as retail and
institutional investors, have responded by shielding wealth.
"Investors are getting nervous as the markets go down. They
are not feeling it as a buying opportunity but are more worried
about the preservation of their capital," said Thomas Wilson,
senior investment manager and managing director of the
institutional investment group at Brinker Capital.
He said investors, having finally recuperated most of their
losses since the market plunged in October 2008, are selling
now because they're worried about another repeat of the
crisis.
U.S. domestic equity funds have registered almost $38
billion of outflows so far this year. Outflows have topped
inflows annually since 2007, according to the Investment
Company Institute, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, after
years of steady inflow to U.S. stock funds.
As money flows out of equity funds, money managers are
scrambling to find the safest asset that provides the best
return for investors.
Yields on the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell
below 2 percent on Friday, matching a summer low not seen in 60
years. But fund flows show many investors view the note as
better than riskier assets like stocks.
"People are chasing returns, they are being very
risk-averse and scared about the stock market, and money is
flowing into the bond market despite the low yield," said
Bernie Williams, vice president of discretionary money
management for USAA.
Worries that governments do not have a clear path to ignite
economic growth are keeping investors safely ensconced in the
bond market, which has recorded $73 billion of inflows this
year.
The markets' swoon in August was sparked by lack of
confidence in elected U.S. officials following the public
infighting over the debt-ceiling drama.
"They are selling (equity) now and going to cash and
worrying about where to invest later," said Wilson, who has $12
billion in assets under management at Brinker Capital.
EMERGING MARKETS A SAFER BET?
The 'buy the dip' mantra, which was squashed in 2008 and
2009 for U.S. stock funds, may have shifted to emerging
markets.
Emerging market equity funds have seen only one year of
outflows in the last 11 years, according to ICI.
With emerging markets' gross domestic product averaging 6.6
percent, outpacing the 2.5 percent for the United States and
2.0 percent for Europe, according to IMF data, investors see
these less-developed markets as a good place in the long run.
"Investors are reallocating their assets and diversifying
more into the global economy," said Darlene DeRemer, managing
partner at Grail Partners, an investment bank and financial
advisory firm.
"Mutual funds in terms of penetration in the U.S. is fairly
saturated. So the growth opportunities for U.S. money managers
is outside the U.S. and in global products," DeRemer added.
BONDS-THE TICKING TIME BOMB
Bond funds have $73 billion of inflows so far this year and
six consecutive years of positive flows.
Professionals cannot help but think that bond funds are a
losing bet in years to come, citing the sharp decline in
long-term yields to levels not seen in six decades. In that
sense, they believe investors are repeating the mistakes of
earlier years, just in a different asset class -- bonds,
instead of stocks.
"Most people don't have access to alternatives. And even
though yields are low, that is what they are doing -- it is
probably a long-term mistake -- but that is what they are doing
now, chasing returns," said USAA's Williams, who has direct
management of $4 billion from high net worth individuals.
But many find it the only place to go.
Austin Warrin, vice president and wealth adviser at Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney, advocates equities if there is due
diligence in picking the right companies.
He knocks the rationale of investing in U.S. bonds that
yield 2 percent when many individual stocks pay a 3.5 percent
to 4 percent dividend.
"I have been pouring money out of fixed income and into
equity. Fixed income to me is looking like a ticking time
bomb," Warrin said.
"The reason we are in so much trouble is because we have so
much debt -- and what is fixed income? It is just debt. So who
cares if you own a lot of debt if the company (or government)
can't pay on it," Warrin said.
"I think the debt side is at much greater risk than it ever
has been right now."
