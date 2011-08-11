(Repeats to more subscribers)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK Aug 11 Panicky investors rushing for
a safe haven because of uncertain global economic growth and
debt crises helped drive cash into gold trusts, underscoring
record highs for spot gold prices, data from Lipper shows on
Thursday.
In the week ended Aug. 10, two of the largest gold trust
funds which issue their shares backed by gold bullion -- SPDR
Gold Trust (GLD) and iShares Gold Trust (IAU) -- had their
fourth biggest week of net inflows, the data shows.
The SPDR Gold Trust, launched in November 2004 and now
with $73.9 billion in assets under management, pulled in a net
$1.9 billion in fresh cash in the latest week. However, the
surge in spot prices during the reporting week lifted assets
under management by nearly $8 billion.
The iShares Gold Trust, launched in January 2005, had net
inflows of $265 million, bringing the AUM, with market price
movements, up nearly $800 million to $9.4 billion.
"There's probably institutional people who buy into it as
well, but it is probably a good measure of what your average
investor is going to look at if they want to buy gold. It is
the only avenue other than buying the physical itself, which
is really not that feasible," said Matthew Lemieux, analyst at
Lipper.
The last time the weekly inflows for the SPDR Gold Trust
fund reached these levels was in late February 2009, just
prior to a rebound in the stock markets.
"People are panicking, seeing the stock market drop and
volatility rise, so they go into gold as a default move. But
it doesn't measure how far this downturn goes or whether it is
going to turn around," Lemieux warned.
Early on Thursday spot gold topped $1,800 an ounce before
tumbling more than $60 on concerns over Europe's deepening
credit crisis and the possibility of contagion being felt in
French banks.
FEAR AND LOVE
The fear the sovereign debt crisis which slammed Greece,
undermined Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain and could impact
other nations such as France, spurred the gold buying at a
time when gold prices, historically are at a seasonal bottom.
However, the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan
kicks off a seven month long string of holidays where gold
buying peaks with the Chinese New Year in February.
"You have the fear trade and love trade showing up at the
same time," said Frank Holmes, the head of San Antonio,
Texas-based U.S. Global Investors, a boutique investment firm
specializing in emerging markets and natural resources.
"The fear trade has basically taken gold mathematically
over 30 percent in the last 12 months. That means gold is up
two standard deviations. That means mathematically there is a
high probability of a correction," said Holmes.
Holmes believes there could "easily" be a 7 percent to 15
percent gold correction before rising again to reach $2,000.
He reiterated his forecast of a doubling in gold prices
over the next five years as the developed nations of Europe
and the United States devalue their currencies while emerging
markets continue to grow.
Gold mining companies however have not kept up with the
rise in bullion. They were caught in the waves of selling over
the last three weeks that saw the U.S. stock market bounce in
yo-yo fashion. The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index
on an intraday basis fell as much as 18 percent since July 22
but has rebounded slightly.
Companies such as Newmont Mining (NEM.N), which is down
over 5 percent in the year-to-date period, have been sold off
with the market.
"It has been sold down as people said they would buy
bullion, not gold stocks. That shows you the degree of fear.
It is a combination of retail and institutional, but we are
seeing a shift, that the valuation is becoming compelling to
buy dividend paying gold stocks," said Holmes.
Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Diane Craft