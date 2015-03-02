(Adds details on Google's impact on Contrafund's performance)
March 2 One of Google Inc's largest investors has cut its
exposure to the company by nearly a third over the past several months amid
worries about a shift to cheaper searches on mobile phones.
The $107 billion Fidelity Contrafund cut its stake in Google
to 5.2 percent of net assets as of Jan. 31, from 7.3 percent of net
assets as of June 30.
"The firm continued to do phenomenally innovative things, but it is fighting
a shift away from desktop search to less-expensive searches on mobile phones,"
Fidelity Investments portfolio manager Will Danoff said in Contrafund's annual
report, released on Feb. 28th.
Danoff is considered one of the best stock pickers in the mutual fund
industry, with Contrafund producing an average annual total return of 9.9
percent over the past 10 years. That's nearly 2 percentage points better than
the benchmark S&P 500's average annual return of 7.99 percent during the same
period, according to Morningstar Inc.
Still, in 2014, Google weighed down Contrafund's performance, along with a
number of other large-cap funds with big positions in the stock. Danoff turned
in one of his most disappointing performances of the past decade as Contrafund's
2014 total return of 9.56 percent lagged the S&P 500's 13.69 percent advance.
"In the strong-performing health care sector, I could have done a much
better job with surging biotechnology stocks," Danoff said in the annual report
for investors. "Notable mistakes included not owning enough Amgen, a biotech
firm that made excellent advances, and avoiding index stock Allergan, the
specialty drug company that announced plans to be acquired by Actavis."
