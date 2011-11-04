Nov 4 (Reuters) In less than a year, the combined $375
million bet on Groupon Inc (GRPN.O) by three U.S. mutual fund
companies has turned into a $1 billion-plus hit.
Fidelity Investments, T. Rowe Price (TROW.O) and American
funds owner Capital Group combined to invest $375 million in
Groupon in December, only to see the value of that money more
than triple after Groupon's stock market debut on Friday.
In December, the companies participated in a Series G round
of funding for Groupon. Fidelity and T. Rowe Price each
invested $100 million while Capital Group put in $175 million,
according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
All told, the three companies received a total of 11.87
million shares of Groupon's Series G preferred stock. On the
eve of Groupon's initial public offering, each of those shares
converted into four shares of the company's Class A common
stock, regulatory filings show.
That gave the companies 47.48 million shares in Groupon.
That stock was worth $1.24 billion after Groupon's shares on
Friday closed at $26.11 in Nasdaq trading.
Boston-based Fidelity, known for its more than $1 trillion
in assets under management, sprinkled its Groupon investment
among various mutual funds. Its $70 billion-plus Contrafund,
for example, held about 17 percent of Fidelity's Series G
investment.
Groupon shares on Friday rose as high as $31.14, or 56
percent above the IPO price.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston)