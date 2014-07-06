LONDON, July 6 Fund managers across the globe
are optimistic about attracting more investors over the next
five years, a survey by consultants EY showed, while also
indicating that some managers are starting to feel the pinch
from regulatory pressure over pay.
EY's "Global Regulated Funds Survey 2014" showed managers in
North America and Europe expected growth of 10 percent a year in
net inflows, while those in Latin America and Asia expected
growth of 7 percent a year.
"When you recognize that relatively recent net new money
growth rates for the overall industry have been in the range of
3 percent to 5 percent, it's clear that managers of regulated
funds are feeling pretty bullish," said Mike Lee, Global Wealth
Asset Management Leader at EY in a statement.
"To hit this growth rate, managers are looking to tap into
investors' search for yield in the on-going low interest rate
environment," he added.
The survey also found that European managers are
increasingly seeing their pay packages tweaked to align them
with the interests of investors.
Fifty-six percent of European managers said regulatory
changes had the greatest impact on their compensation structure
or methodology, versus 5 percent of North American managers and
13 percent of managers in Asia and Latin America, it said.
