By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 10 Guggenheim Investments said
Tuesday that it had posted positive net inflows in December,
including its flagship Total Return Bond Fund, despite rising
rates in global bond markets.
Guggenheim's flagship Total Return Bond Fund, an
intermediate-term fund that has outperformed 99 percent of its
rivals over three and five years ended December 31, 2016
according to Morningstar, took in $191 million in December, the
firm said.
The $4.2 billion fund had net inflows of $2.15 billion in
2016, and has experienced net inflows for 36 consecutive months,
Guggenheim added.
Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & Mutual Fund Research at
CFRA, said the Total Return Bond Fund "has generated
consistently strong performance relative to its peers. In
addition, the fund incurs less duration protecting it against
rate swings. Investors have gravitated toward those funds as the
bond market has proven choppier."
Meanwhile, the Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund, a $3.92
billion non-traditional bond fund that has also outperformed 99
percent of its rivals over five years, took in $297 million in
December, the firm said.
Guggenheim Floating Rate Strategies Fund, a bank loan fund
that has outperformed 97 percent of peers over five years, took
in $280 million in December.
Guggenheim Limited Duration Fund, a short-term bond fund,
experienced its 37th consecutive month of net inflows since its
December 2013 inception. It has outperformed 98 percent of funds
in its Morningstar category during that time.
