BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
NEW YORK, March 1 Guggenheim Investments attracted net inflows of more than $1.5 billion into its fixed-income mutual funds and ETFs in February, the firm said on Wednesday.
Guggenheim has had positive net flows in its fixed-income mutual funds for 38 of the last 39 months under global chief investment officer Scott Minerd. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
* Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBbRWU) Further company coverage:
* Tiptree Inc - announces acquisition of two properties in Pennsylvania for $13 million