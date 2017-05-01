NEW YORK May 1 Guggenheim Investments, overseen
by global chief investment officer Scott Minerd, had positive
net flows of more than $944 million into its fixed-income mutual
funds and exchange-traded funds in April, the firm said on
Monday.
Guggenheim's flagship Total Return Bond Fund, an
intermediate-term fund that has outperformed 99 percent of its
rivals over one, three, and five years, according to
Morningstar, took in $250 million in April, the firm said. The
$6.1 billion fund has experienced net inflows for 40 consecutive
months, Guggenheim added.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)