NEW YORK Oct 15 David Tepper, head of $19
billion hedge fund Appaloosa Management, said Tuesday that the
Federal Reserve is not likely to cut its bond-buying in the
near-term.
"They're not tapering for a long time now ... they really
have no choice," Tepper said on cable television network CNBC,
in reference to the Fed's $85 billion in monthly bond-buying.
Tepper said that the Fed cannot reduce the pace of its
bond-buying given current issues in Washington. Tuesday marked
day 15 of the U.S. government shutdown, and Congress must raise
the $16.7 trillion U.S. debt ceiling soon to avoid a potential
default.
In reference to the timing of a pullback in the Fed's
bond-buying, Tepper said: "When are you going to have the
momentum in the economy to start it, and it certainly is not now
... and it's probably not going to be for the next 3 or 4 months
because you have this overhang again."
The Fed has held its overnight funds rate between zero and
0.25 percent since December 2008 and, at its September meeting,
decided to maintain the pace of its bond-buying and await
evidence of stronger economic growth.
Tepper said, however, that "we really won't default on the
17th," which is the date at which U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew has said the United States will exhaust its $16.7 trillion
borrowing authority.
One of Tepper's main funds, the Palomino fund, was up 20.35
percent through Aug. 31, according to data from HSBC Private
Bank.
Tepper said that if Congress can resolve the U.S. fiscal
situation, the stock market will go higher. Stock prices could
rise to be valued at 18-20 times earnings, he said.
Tepper also said that inflation is nowhere on the horizon.
The Fed reiterated on Sept. 18 that it would not start to
raise interest rates at least until unemployment falls to 6.5
percent, as long as inflation does not threaten to go above 2.5
percent. The U.S. jobless rate in August was 7.3 percent.