By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Oct 15 David Einhorn's hedge fund
Greenlight Capital rose 4.3 percent in the third quarter,
bringing the fund's net return for the year to 11.8 percent,
according to an investor letter released on Tuesday.
The $8-billion hedge fund also said it added to its short
bet against Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Green
Mountain shares were down 4.5 percent at $65.82 at the close of
trading Tuesday.
While Greenlight's returns are better than the average hedge
fund, which gained about 5.6 percent through September, the fund
is trailing the broader S&P 500 stock index, which is up
more than 17.9 percent this year. The S&P rose 4.7 percent in
the third quarter.
"Virtually every long position in our portfolio" was
profitable in the third quarter, Einhorn said, highlighting
gains in the shares of Apple and Vodafone.
Greenlight is one of Apple's top shareholders. Apple's shares
rose more than 20 percent over the quarter.
But Einhorn's short bets proved less successful over the
quarter.
"Even in conventionally valued stocks where the fundamentals
have largely gone our way, it has been hard to make money on
shorts," he said. "In many cases we've lost money."
Einhorn said the fund added a position in Germany's Osram
Licht AG during the third quarter, while it exited
successful long positions in Norwegian insurer Gjensidige
Forsikring and Oaktree Capital Group.
Einhorn, one of the most closely watched hedge fund
manager's in the $2.25 trillion industry, reiterated his opinion
that the Federal Reserve's bond-buying stimulus "is actually
thwarting the recovery."