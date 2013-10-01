US STOCKS-Wall St flat with focus on jobs report, rate meeting
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq down 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK Oct 1 Activist billionaire investor Carl Icahn said Tuesday on CNBC that his firm has $2 billion invested in shares of technology giant Apple Inc..
Shares of Apple rose over 2 percent on Tuesday on news that Icahn had dinner with Apple chief executive Tim Cook on Monday and "pushed hard" for a buyback.
"Had a cordial dinner with Tim last night. We pushed hard for a 150 billion buyback. We decided to continue dialogue in about three weeks," Icahn tweeted on Tuesday.
In August, Icahn told Reuters that "Apple has the ability to do a $150 billion buyback now by borrowing funds at 3 percent.
Icahn said on CNBC that Apple's chief financial officer was also in attendance at the dinner with Cook on Monday.
March 9 Some one million Michigan homes and other buildings were without power on Thursday after high winds caused what is believed to be the biggest outage in the state's history, utility companies said.
* Fredrik Axsater to lead Wells Fargo Asset Management's strategic business segments group