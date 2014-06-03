NEW YORK, June 3 Activist investor Carl Icahn acquired 6.8 million common shares of Fannie Mae and 5.7 million common shares of Freddie Mac from Fairholme Funds, a court filing showed Tuesday.

Icahn, a billionaire investor known for taking big stakes in companies and pushing for management change, bought the shares in the major mortgage financiers in March, the filing showed. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)