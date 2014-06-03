BRIEF-Cellcom Israel wins MOC approval for deal with Electra
* Cellcom israel ltd says MOC approval for network sharing and hosting agreement with electra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 3 Activist investor Carl Icahn acquired 6.8 million common shares of Fannie Mae and 5.7 million common shares of Freddie Mac from Fairholme Funds, a court filing showed Tuesday.
Icahn, a billionaire investor known for taking big stakes in companies and pushing for management change, bought the shares in the major mortgage financiers in March, the filing showed. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)
March 17 Private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec agreed to buy USI Insurance Services from Onex Corp in a deal valuing the insurance brokerage at $4.3 billion.
* Co and affiliates agreed to sell usi insurance services to an affiliate of kkr & co. l.p. And cdpq