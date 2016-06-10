NEW YORK, June 10 Funds invested in high-yield
U.S. corporate bonds attracted $1.5 billion in fresh capital in
the week to June 8, the first such inflow in seven weeks,
according to data provider EPFR, as expectations for a U.S.
interest-rate increase later this month dropped dramatically.
"I think basically the pendulum has swung back to buying
junk bonds because investors are not expecting a rate hike from
the Federal Reserve in June," said Cameron Brandt, director of
research at EPFR.
The latest U.S. employment report released earlier this
month showed the slowest growth in more than 5-1/2 years,
dampening expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise
interest rates in June. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said a few weeks
ago that she expected the Fed to raise its benchmark interest
rate "in the coming months."
But she omitted those words from a Monday speech, suggesting
that the weak May jobs report may cause the Fed to reconsider.
"People got very alarmed when the April minutes were
released," Brandt said, referring to the minutes from the Fed's
previous policy meeting, which were seen as containing hints
about a June rate increase.
Flows into high-grade U.S. bond funds and global debt
portfolios also accelerated in the past week, the EPFR data
showed. Investors added just over $8 billion overall to global
bond funds, Brandt said. That included $2.3 billion of inflows
to U.S. investment-grade corporate bond funds, their 11th
consecutive week of fresh capital, Brandt added.
