* Hungary bond spreads indicate big risk
* Templeton Global in Feb. had 5 pct of assets in Hungary
* Bond managers watch closely for IMF loan to Hungary
By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON, May 31 For bond fund managers trying to
avoid Europe's troubles, not every country in need of a bailout
is out of bounds. With uninviting prospects in Greece, Italy and
other western European nations, some managers are looking
further east - to former Soviet bloc member Hungary.
Hungary's economy is sliding into a recession. Prime
Minister Viktor Orban's fight with the country's central bank
has salted relations with the European Union over desperately
needed bailout funds. And top credit-rating agencies have
downgraded the country's bonds to junk status in recent months.
But for some fund managers, Hungary's economic prospects are
less bleak than those of other European countries while its
high-yielding bonds provide adequate compensation for the risks.
"Hungary wants to put its government on a diet while the
rest of Europe does not," said Stephen Smith, a manager of the
$1.5 billion Legg Mason BW Global Opportunities Bond Fund
. "Hungary is one of the higher risk trades, but we
think it has good risk-adjusted returns."
Hungary's 10-year treasury bond yielded 8.86 percent on
Thursday, up about 148 basis points f rom a year ag o. The spread
over benchmark German bonds topped 700 basis points this month,
up from about 382 basis points a year ago.
Last fall the Legg Mason fund increased its exposure to
Hungary when the country's 10-year bond yielded more than 9
percent. Yields spiked to nearly 11 percent in January after
Hungary's debt was downgraded to junk status by a third
credit-rating agency.
After taking power in 2010, Orban's Fidesz party drew
international protests f or m uzzling the media, taking over
private pension funds and slapping Europe's biggest tax on
banks. New out side loan fu nding is essential because of nea rly 5
billion euros of external debt that comes due this year.
The Legg Mason fund, at the end of March, held $50 million
in Hungarian debt, or 3.6 percent of net assets.
"We're not thinking about selling," Smith told Reuters.
"We're established there at attractive levels."
The $61 billion Templeton Global Bond Fund, run by
Michael Hasenstab, is in deeper. At the end of February, 5
percent of the fund's assets, or $3.2 billion, was invested in
Hungary, according to U.S. regulatory filings.
Hasenstab was not available for comment. Last month, while
in Singapore, he defended his investment in Hungary, expressing
optimism the country would work out an aid package with the
International Monetary Fund. The issues causing friction between
the Hungarian government and European officials "are really
trivial," he to ld reporters.
Orban's crackdown on the independence of the country's
central bank has delayed aid talks. The dispute with European
officials has repeatedly set back the start of talks on a loan
from the European Union and IMF, something that Hungary needs to
lower its borrowing costs amid the euro zone's mounting debt
crisis.
Meanwhile, Hungary's central bank this week kept its main
interest rate on hold at 7 percent for the fifth straight month.
A loan deal with the IMF and the European Union, which Hungary
hopes to sign in the autumn, could allow the bank to cut rates
late this year to 6.5 percent and spur growth, analysts said.
The $6.6 billion Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return
Fund late last year bought Hungarian debt issued in
euros while shorting local interest rates through rate swaps,
co-manager Michael Cirami said. The fund is still holding a
portion of the trade, he said.
Hungary government bonds represented 1.58 percent of the
Eaton Vance fund's net assets at the end of March, according to
its most recent disclosure.
The fund is trying to be in countries that are less
connected to the problems of Western Europe, said Cirami, who
described them as "idiosyncratic" countries.
Hungary is positioned for growth because it implemented a
lot of spending reforms in the past decade while other parts of
Europe gorged on cheap debt, Cirami said, while acknowledging it
needs the outside loans.
Hungary's ratio of debt to gross domestic product has been
in the 80 percent range - a relatively tame figure when compared
with Greece, Ireland, Italy and Portugal, whose ratios have
soared above 110 percent.
"In central Eastern Europe, labor is cheaper and the
business environments are more flexible," Cirami said. "We have
mixed views on Hungary. They've made a number of tough decisions
to reduce macroeconomic vulnerabilities. But the market is very
concerned about Hungary and its need for external assistance."
The stake accounted for 20 basis points of the fund's 243
basis points of excess return over the one-month London
interbank offered rate during the first quarter. Investments in
Eastern Europe overall contributed 111 basis points of excess
return while Western Europe subt racted 92 b asis points.
The Fidelity New Markets Income Fund, run by John
Carlson, held $69.5 million of Hungarian bonds, or 1.3 percent
of its $5.3 billion in net assets at the end April. The fund was
a top one-year performer among emerging market debt funds,
according to Lipper data for the 12 months that ended April 30.
(Editing by Leslie Adler)