NEW YORK, Aug 31 Investors withdrew more than $2 billion in assets from U.S. mutual funds in the week ended Aug. 24, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

U.S. equity mutual funds saw a $3.21 billion of outflows for the week, compared to $1.69 billion of inflows the previous week, with domestic funds experiencing the heaviest blow of withdrawals of $2.6 billion, from a surge of $1.34 billion the week prior.

Investors pulled $610 million out of foreign equity funds the week ending last Wednesday, compared with $344 million of inflows the previous week.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities had $871 million of inflows for the week, compared to $874 million in the previous week.

Bond funds had estimated inflows of $295 million, compared to estimated outflows of $3.12 billion during the previous week. Taxable bond funds saw estimated inflows of $287 million, while municipal bond funds had estimated inflows of $8 million.

The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for the past three weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):

Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds:

8/10/2011 8/17/2011 8/24/2011 ============================================================ Total Equity -30,008 1,687 -3,206 Domestic -23,496 1,343 -2,596 Foreign -6,511 344 -610 Hybrid -5,895 874 871 Total Bond -4,352 -3,116 295 Taxable -3,218 -2,729 287 Municipal -1,135 -387 8 Total -40,255 -555 -2,041 (Reporting by Manuela Badawy; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)