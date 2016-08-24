(Adds details, background)
NEW YORK Aug 24 The number of prime money funds
in the $2.7 trillion industry, which can invest in corporate
debt in addition to government securities, is forecast to fall
to 264 from 492 last August after new rules from the Securities
and Exchange Commission go into effect on Oct. 14, research firm
iMoneynet said on Wednesday.
Since July, some U.S. prime money market funds, which had
been major holders of commercial paper and other bank debt, have
changed over to funds that hold only government securities.
Government-only money funds are exempt from rules on share
value and fees from the upcoming SEC rules on net asset values
(NAV) and fees during times of market turbulence such as the
global financial crisis.
"As the switch mandated to bond-fund-like floating net asset
values has propelled many of their investors to move their cash
into stable-NAV Government Institutional funds, boosting their
overall assets by 40.5 percent," iMoneynet said in a statement.
The ranks of government-only funds are forecast to grow to
587 in mid-October from 476 a year earlier.
Meanwhile, state-specific tax-free money funds for
institutional investors will cease to exist by the October
deadline due to the new NAV rule, it said.
At the end of July, there were 38 of them worth $3.6
billion, compared with 86 worth $8.07 billion in August 2015.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and
Sandra Maler)