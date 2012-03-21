(Updates with background)

NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. money market fund assets fell to their lowest in six months, supporting the notion investors have invested some of their cash into stocks, fueling their recent rally, according to private data released on Wednesday.

Companies and large investors have also been reducing their money fund holdings in anticipation of possible major regulatory changes to the money fund industry this spring, analysts said.

Assets of money market funds, which are seen as an alternative to bank accounts, fell for a third straight week and posted their largest single-week outflow since early November.

Overall money fund assets declined by $27.88 billion to $2.595 trillion in the week ended March 20, the Money Fund Report said.

That is the lowest level since $2.593 trillion in the week ended Sept 20.

Since the start of the year, money fund assets are down $76 billion.

Taxable money market fund assets fell by $27.20 billion to $2.308 trillion, while tax-free assets were down by $684.3 million to $287.30 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds remained at 0.03 percent for a seventh consecutive week, according to the report.

Yields on tax-free money funds held at 0.01 percent for the 29th straight week. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch and Richard Leong; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)