BRIEF-FS Credit Real Estate Income Trust files for offering on a continuous basis of up to $2.75 bln of common stock
May 16 U.S. money market fund assets fell by $10.82 billion to $2.539 trillion in the week ended May 15, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.
Taxable money market fund assets fell by $8.65 billion to $2.267 trillion, while tax-free assets were down $2.17 billion at $272.79 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.
Yields on taxable money market funds remained steady at 0.03 percent, according to the report. (Reporting by David Gaffen, Editing by Gary Crosse)
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 and announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Capital Research Global Investors reports 7.5 pct passive stake in American International Group as of Dec 30, 2016 Source text: [http://bit.ly/2lDnGxD] Further company coverage: