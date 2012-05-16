May 16 U.S. money market fund assets fell by $10.82 billion to $2.539 trillion in the week ended May 15, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets fell by $8.65 billion to $2.267 trillion, while tax-free assets were down $2.17 billion at $272.79 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds remained steady at 0.03 percent, according to the report. (Reporting by David Gaffen, Editing by Gary Crosse)