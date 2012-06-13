NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. money market fund assets fell by $492.9 million to $2.545 trillion in the week ended June 12, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets were up by $952.3 million at $2.273 trillion, while tax-free assets were down by $1.45 billion at $272.2 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds remained at 0.03 percent for the 19th week, according to the report. (Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch)