NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. money market fund assets fell by $28.2 billion to $2.517 trillion in the week ended June 19, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets fell by $27.4 billion to $2.245 trillion, while tax-free assets were down by $801.2 million, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds remained at 0.03 percent for a 20th consecutive week, according to the report. (Reporting by Angela Moon)