DIARY - Today in Washington - Feb 23
0830/1330: The Labor Department issues weekly Jobless Claims.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. money market fund assets fell by $28.2 billion to $2.517 trillion in the week ended June 19, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.
Taxable money market fund assets fell by $27.4 billion to $2.245 trillion, while tax-free assets were down by $801.2 million, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.
Yields on taxable money market funds remained at 0.03 percent for a 20th consecutive week, according to the report. (Reporting by Angela Moon)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 Mexico's peso extended gains to its highest level since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, a day after the central bank said it would offer up to $20 billion in currency hedges.
Feb 22 Prudential Financial Inc, the target of probes and lawsuits related to whether Wells Fargo & Co retail bankers improperly sold its insurance, may press the bank to cover costs it has run up because of the flap, according to a filing.