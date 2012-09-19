NEW YORK, Sept 19 U.S. money market fund assets fell by $11.34 billion to $2.547 trillion in the week ended Sept. 18, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets declined by $10.89 billion to $2.277 trillion, while tax-free assets were down $449.9 million at $269.80 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds were steady at 0.03 percent for a second straight week, according to the report.