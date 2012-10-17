NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) -

U.S. money market fund assets rose by $10.62 billion to $2.553 trillion in the week ended Oct. 16, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased $13.11 billion to $2.285 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased $2.49 billion to $267.42 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds held steady at 0.03 percent for the sixth straight week, according to the report.