UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) -
U.S. money market fund assets rose by $10.62 billion to $2.553 trillion in the week ended Oct. 16, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.
Taxable money market fund assets increased $13.11 billion to $2.285 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased $2.49 billion to $267.42 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.
Yields on taxable money market funds held steady at 0.03 percent for the sixth straight week, according to the report.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts