NEW YORK Oct 31 U.S. money market fund assets tumbled in the latest week on heavy redemptions linked to month-end cash needs and preparation ahead of Sandy, a devastating storm that crippled a large section of the U.S. Northeast, a report released on Wednesday showed.

Total money market fund assets fell by $51.13 billion to $2.507 trillion in the week ended Oct. 30, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

"Hurricane Sandy-related redemptions to make sure there was an ample amount of cash available and month-end factors are being cited as reasons behind the larger than usual outflows for the week," it said.

Taxable money market fund assets declined by $50.03 billion to $2.242 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased $1.1 billion to $265.65 billion.

The yield on taxable money market funds held at 0.02 percent for the second straight week, while the average yield on tax-free money funds stood at 0.01 percent for a 22nd consecutive week, according to the report.