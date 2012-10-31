UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Oct 31 U.S. money market fund assets tumbled in the latest week on heavy redemptions linked to month-end cash needs and preparation ahead of Sandy, a devastating storm that crippled a large section of the U.S. Northeast, a report released on Wednesday showed.
Total money market fund assets fell by $51.13 billion to $2.507 trillion in the week ended Oct. 30, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.
"Hurricane Sandy-related redemptions to make sure there was an ample amount of cash available and month-end factors are being cited as reasons behind the larger than usual outflows for the week," it said.
Taxable money market fund assets declined by $50.03 billion to $2.242 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased $1.1 billion to $265.65 billion.
The yield on taxable money market funds held at 0.02 percent for the second straight week, while the average yield on tax-free money funds stood at 0.01 percent for a 22nd consecutive week, according to the report.
