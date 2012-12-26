NEW YORK Dec 26 U.S. money market fund assets rose by $13.22 billion to $2.632 trillion during the week ended Dec. 25, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets rose by $8.31 billion to $2.349 trillion, while tax-free assets increased $4.91 billion to $283.35 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds were unchanged from the previous week at 0.02 percent, according to the report.