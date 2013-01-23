* Asset shrinkage supports view of risk appetite
* Two-week asset fall biggest in nearly 10 months
* Federal budget fight seen curbing fund outflows
NEW YORK, Jan 23 U.S. money market fund assets
fell for a second week in a row, supporting the view that
investors are reducing their cash holdings and buying stocks,
corporate bonds and higher-yielding investments in early 2013,
according to a private report released on Wednesday.
Investors withdrew $15.29 billion from money market funds in
the week ended Jan. 22, bringing their total assets to $2.670
trillion, the Money Fund Report said.
Money fund assets declined by $31.45 billion in two weeks,
which was the biggest fall in a two-week period since March
2012, when they fell $37.65 billion.
At the same time, Wall Street stocks reached five-year highs
as data fueled appetite for corporate and emerging market debt.
Investors typically reinvest the cash they accumulate at
year-end when the new year begins. This move into riskier assets
has been intensified by Washington reaching a deal in early
January to avert the "fiscal cliff" -- a series of automatic
federal tax hikes and spending cuts that was set to begin in
early January, which some feared would cause a U.S. recession.
"We have seen a reallocation into risky assets after the
'fiscal cliff' discussion," said Sean Simko, head of
fixed-income management at SEI Investments in Oaks,
Pennsylvania.
However, Simko and other analysts cautioned that possible
contentious budget negotiations between President Barack Obama
and Republican lawmakers remain key worries for investors.
On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted to raise
the federal debt limit, currently at $16.4 trillion, into May.
The Republican-backed plan was expected to pass the Senate and
President Barack Obama signaled he will sign the bill.
The bill, when enacted, would stave off an imminent
government default. But it did not soothe worries about a
political fight over possible deep spending cuts and their
impact on the economy.
Signs of another stand-off, together with any sign of the
U.S. recovery weakening, might snuff out the revival in the
stock market and appetite for riskier bonds, analysts said.
But for now, they anticipate further drawn down in cash for
the purchases of stocks and other higher-yielding investments.
In the latest week, taxable money market fund assets
decreased $12.85 billion to $2.384 trillion, while tax-free
assets were down by $2.44 billion at $286.11 billion, according
to the report, published by iMoneyNet.
Yields on taxable money market funds were unchanged from the
previous week at 0.02 percent, according to the report.
The yield on tax-free funds was unchanged at 0.01 percent.