NEW YORK, March 20 U.S. money market fund assets fell by $8.93 billion to $2.615 trillion in the week ended March 19, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets fell $8.95 billion to $2.339 trillion, while tax-free assets were up $24.2 million at $276.65 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds were unchanged at 0.02 percent, according to the report.