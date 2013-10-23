NEW YORK Oct 23 U.S. money market fund assets
rose in the latest week, the first gains since the week ended
Sept. 24, as investors shifted money back into assets following
a deal to extend the U.S. debt ceiling deadline, a report
released on Wednesday showed.
Money market assets increased by $34.64 billion to $2.640
trillion in the week ended Oct. 22, according to the Money Fund
Report published by iMoneyNet.
"We recouped about half of what was taken out," said Mike
Krasner, managing editor at iMoneynet, noting that total assets
were down about $62.70 billion in the three weeks prior to the
latest period. "It's been flowing back every day since Oct. 16."
U.S. money market fund assets recorded their largest
one-week decline in nearly a year in the week ended Oct. 15,
falling $44.77 billion to $2.606 trillion.
The legislation to raise the debt ceiling was signed by
President Barack Obama just before the U.S. government was
expected to exhaust its statutory $16.7 trillion borrowing limit
Thursday, pulling the world's biggest economy back from the
brink of a historic default.
Worries about a default had led large money fund operators
to shed holdings of Treasury bill issues that mature in
late-October to mid-November, the issues that were considered
the most vulnerable if the government were to delay its debt
payments.
The iMoneyNet report also said that in the week ended Oct.
22 taxable money market fund assets increased by $35.90 billion
to $2.377 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $1.26
billion to $263.66 billion.
The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All
Taxable money-market funds held steady at 0.01 percent. The
iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free
and Municipal money-market funds was also unchanged at 0.01
percent.