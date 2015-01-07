(Recasts; adds details from latest report)

NEW YORK Jan 7 U.S. money market mutual fund assets fell for the first time since October, suggesting some investors who stockpiled cash at year-end had put it back into bonds since the new year began, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Yields on 30-year Treasury bonds and long-dated debt of some euro zone countries fell to record lows this week as worries about deflation in Europe exacerbated by tumbling oil prices have stoked a rush into low-risk government debt, analysts said.

Stock prices in world markets had fallen sharply in first three trading days of 2015 before they rebounded or stabilized on Wednesday.

U.S. money fund assets decreased by $22.41 billion to $2.732 trillion in the week ended Jan. 6, the Money Fund Report said.

This was the first weekly drop in 12 weeks. Back in the week ended Oct. 14, 2014, assets fell by $14.84 billion.

Taxable money market fund assets decreased by $26.78 billion to $2.467 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $4.37 billion to $264.66 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds held steady at 0.01 percent. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds was also unchanged at 0.01 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)