NEW YORK Feb 25 U.S. money market fund assets increased by $10.73 billion to $2.702 trillion in the week ended Feb. 24, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $8.75 billion to $2.441 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $1.98 billion to $261.14 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds were unchanged at 0.02 percent, according to the report. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)