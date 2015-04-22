(Recasts with biggest withdrawal since 2010, adds details on latest data)

NEW YORK, April 22 Assets at U.S. tax-free money market funds fell $5.71 billion in the latest week, their biggest weekly withdrawals in nearly 5-1/2 years, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

The asset drop in tax-free funds was the biggest since the week of Jan. 18, 2010 when assets declined $7.67 billion.

Total money fund assets fell $16.15 billion to $2.624 trillion in the week ended April 21. They declined for a fourth straight week during which assets have fallen $97 billion.

Taxable money market fund assets decreased by $10.44 billion to $2.374 trillion.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds was 0.02 percent for a 13th consecutive week.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds remained at 0.01 percent for a 103rd straight week. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)