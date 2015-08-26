(Adds iMoneynet comment on latest data)
NEW YORK Aug 26 Assets of U.S. money market
funds rose to a five-month high as some investors piled into
cash because of global market turmoil stemming from worries
about China, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.
Money fund assets grew by $20.82 billion to $2.715 trillion
in the week ended Aug. 25, the highest total since the week
ended March 24, it said.
"The increase suggests that investors are seeking the safety
of money-market funds in the wake of a significant drop in U.S.
and global stock markets," according to the report, published by
iMoneyNet.
Taxable money market fund assets increased by $20.47 billion
to $2.467 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $350.70
million to $247.46 billion,
The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All
Taxable money-market funds was 0.02 percent for the 32nd
consecutive week.
The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All
Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds remained at 0.01
percent for the 121st straight week.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)