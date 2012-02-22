NEW YORK Feb 22 U.S. money market fund assets fell by $5.74 billion to $2.627 trillion in the week ended Feb. 21, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets declined by $6.94 billion to $2.336 trillion, while tax-free assets were up $1.2 billion at $290.68 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds remained at 0.03 percent, according to the report. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, Editing by Gary Crosse)