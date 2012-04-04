NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. money market fund assets
fell by $19.54 billion to $2.566 trillion in the week ended
April 3, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.
Overall money fund assets fell for a fifth straight week to
their lowest level since the week ended Aug. 2, 2011, when they
totaled $2.527 trillion.
Taxable money market fund assets fell by $18.29 billion to
$2.282 trillion, while tax-free assets were down $1.25 billion
at $283.33 billion, according to the report, published by
iMoneyNet.
The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day simple yield for all
taxable money-market funds remained at 0.03 percent for a ninth
week, according to the report.
The seven-day simple yield for tax-free funds held at 0.01
percent for 31 consecutive week, it said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)