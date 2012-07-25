NEW YORK, July 25 U.S. money market fund assets rose by $17.63 billion to $2.531 trillion in the week ended July 24, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets rose by $18.59 billion to $2.259 trillion, while tax-free assets were down $959.9 million to $271.71 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds slipped to 0.02 percent ending a 24-week run at 0.03 percent, according to the report. (Reporting by Angela Moon, editing by Gary Crosse)