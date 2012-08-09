NEW YORK Aug 9 U.S. money market fund assets rose by $3.66 billion to $2.534 trillion in the week ended Aug. 7, according to the Money Fund Report, published on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets fell by $386.3 million to $2.260 trillion, while tax-free assets rose by $4.1 billion to $273.94 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds was unchanged from last week at 0.03 percent, according to the report. (Reporting by Angela Moon)