* Fortune Minerals Limited announces C$5 million bought deal financing
NEW YORK Aug 9 U.S. money market fund assets rose by $3.66 billion to $2.534 trillion in the week ended Aug. 7, according to the Money Fund Report, published on Wednesday.
Taxable money market fund assets fell by $386.3 million to $2.260 trillion, while tax-free assets rose by $4.1 billion to $273.94 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.
Yields on taxable money market funds was unchanged from last week at 0.03 percent, according to the report. (Reporting by Angela Moon)
OTTAWA, Feb 15 Canadian manufacturing sales unexpectedly jumped for the second month in a row in December as firms sold higher amounts of transportation equipment and petroleum products at the end of the year, data from Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 15 The Bank of England said on Wednesday it would keep using trace amounts of animal fat to make new plastic banknotes, as it would cost about 80 million pounds ($99 million) to switch back to paper and resolve vegetarians' and religious groups' concerns.