BRIEF-Dextera Surgical files for mixed shelf of upto $9 million
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $9 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. money market fund assets increased by $9.51 billion to $2.625 trillion in the week ended March 26, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.
Taxable money market fund assets rose $11.30 billion to $2.350 trillion, while tax-free assets were down $1.79 billion at $274.86 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.
Yields on taxable money market funds were unchanged at 0.02 percent, according to the report.
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $9 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Analog Devices - on march 10, 2017, in connection with Linear Technology Corp merger, co entered into bridge credit agreement - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2mbHEw1) Further company coverage:
(Updates with final prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 10 Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures fell sharply on Friday as slower-than-expected inflation data fueled bets that the central bank will increase the magnitude of interest rate cuts next month. Brazil's official inflation index rose at its tamest pace since 2010 in the 12 months through February, below expectations of all 24 economists polled by Reuters. Rate future yields indicated an 80 perc