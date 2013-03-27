NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. money market fund assets increased by $9.51 billion to $2.625 trillion in the week ended March 26, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets rose $11.30 billion to $2.350 trillion, while tax-free assets were down $1.79 billion at $274.86 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds were unchanged at 0.02 percent, according to the report.