NEW YORK Oct 8 U.S. money market fund assets increased for the third straight week, adding $18.35 billion to $2.653 trillion in the week ended Oct. 7, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

For the three weeks, U.S. money market fund asset inflows totaled $48.6 billion.

Taxable money market fund assets also increased for the third week, climbing $14.29 billion to $2.397 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $4.06 billion to $256.80 billion following a decrease in the previous week, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

"Retail investors have come back into the prime funds. It's not due to yields, just a matter of parking money somewhere where you don't have to worry about it," said Mike Krasner, manager editor of iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds held steady at 0.01 percent. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds was also unchanged at 0.01 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Richard Chang)