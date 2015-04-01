(Recasts lead, add details on latest data)
NEW YORK, April 1 U.S. money market fund assets
fell $44.36 billion to $2.676 trillion in the week ended March
31 for its largest single-week increase since the second week of
October 2013, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.
The drop followed last week's $32.27 billion jump that was
the largest weekly rise since the third week of October 2013.
In October 2013, there were huge swings in fund asset levels
as investors rushed in and out of money funds due to fears about
a possible U.S. default when the government was expected to
exhaust its then statutory $16.7 trillion borrowing limit.
Money funds are huge holders of ultra short-term government
debt securities.
The large swings in assets likely stemmed from quarter-end
cash demand and payments to settle securities purchases made the
prior week, according to analysts.
In the latest week, taxable money market fund assets plunged
$42.55 billion to $2.418 trillion with a $32.75 billion fall
among prime institutional funds. Last week, taxable fund assets
rose $32.79 billion.
Tax-free assets decreased by $1.81 billion to $257.66
billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.
The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All
Taxable money-market funds was 0.02 percent for 11 consecutive
weeks.
The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All
Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds remained at 0.01
percent for a 100th straight week.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernard Orr)