NEW YORK, April 8 U.S. money market funds had slower withdrawals in the latest week after booking their biggest outflow in nearly 1-1/2 years the previous week, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Money fund assets fell $4.92 billion to $2.671 trillion in the week ended April 7. Last week, they declined $44.36 billion, marking the largest single-week drop since the second week of October 2013.

Two weeks earlier, assets jumped $32.27 billion, which was their largest weekly rise since the third week of October 2013.

In October 2013, there were huge swings in fund asset levels as investors rushed in and out of money funds due to fears about a possible U.S. default when the government was expected to exhaust its then-statutory $16.7 trillion borrowing limit.

Money funds are huge holders of ultra short-term government debt securities.

The large swings in assets likely stemmed from quarter-end cash demand and payments to settle securities purchases made at month-end, according to analysts.

In the latest week, taxable money market fund assets decreased by $6.76 billion to $2.412 trillion. Last week, they plunged $42.55 billion.

Prime institutional fund assets grew $12.89 billion, but government institutional fund assets fell $18.75 billion in the latest week.

Tax-free assets rose by $1.84 billion to $259.50 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds was 0.02 percent for 11 consecutive weeks.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds remained at 0.01 percent for a 101th straight week.