NEW YORK, April 8 U.S. money market funds had
slower withdrawals in the latest week after booking their
biggest outflow in nearly 1-1/2 years the previous week, the
Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.
Money fund assets fell $4.92 billion to $2.671 trillion in
the week ended April 7. Last week, they declined $44.36 billion,
marking the largest single-week drop since the second week of
October 2013.
Two weeks earlier, assets jumped $32.27 billion, which was
their largest weekly rise since the third week of October 2013.
In October 2013, there were huge swings in fund asset levels
as investors rushed in and out of money funds due to fears about
a possible U.S. default when the government was expected to
exhaust its then-statutory $16.7 trillion borrowing limit.
Money funds are huge holders of ultra short-term government
debt securities.
The large swings in assets likely stemmed from quarter-end
cash demand and payments to settle securities purchases made at
month-end, according to analysts.
In the latest week, taxable money market fund assets
decreased by $6.76 billion to $2.412 trillion. Last week, they
plunged $42.55 billion.
Prime institutional fund assets grew $12.89 billion, but
government institutional fund assets fell $18.75 billion in the
latest week.
Tax-free assets rose by $1.84 billion to $259.50 billion,
according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.
The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All
Taxable money-market funds was 0.02 percent for 11 consecutive
weeks.
The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All
Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds remained at 0.01
percent for a 101th straight week.
