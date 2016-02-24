(Recasts lead, headline)

NEW YORK Feb 24 U.S. money market fund assets jumped to their highest level in more than five years in the latest week as renewed concerns about global economic growth spurred investors into cash and near-cash investments.

Money fund assets jumped by $35.41 billion to $2.799 trillion in the week ended Feb. 23, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

This was highest total since $2.818 trillion in the week of Dec. 7, 2010.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $34.79 billion to $2.556 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $619.90 million to $243.46 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds remained at 0.10 percent.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds remained at 0.01 percent for the 147th straight week.

