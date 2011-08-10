BRIEF-Banc Of California appoints Kirk Wycoff as director
* Kirk Wycoff appointed as Banc Of California director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Aug 10 U.S. money market fund assets rose by $61.28 billion to $2.589 trillion in the week ended Aug. 9, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.
Taxable money market fund assets rose by $60.15 billion to $2.288 trillion, while tax-free assets rose by $1.12 billion to $301.07 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.
Yields on taxable money market funds was unchanged at 0.02 percent for a second straight week, according to the report.
* Kirk Wycoff appointed as Banc Of California director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 Euro zone lenders and the International Monetary Fund have reached agreed between themselves to present a common stance to Greece later on Friday in talks on reforms and the fiscal path Athens must take, euro zone officials said.
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S