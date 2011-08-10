NEW YORK Aug 10 U.S. money market fund assets rose by $61.28 billion to $2.589 trillion in the week ended Aug. 9, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets rose by $60.15 billion to $2.288 trillion, while tax-free assets rose by $1.12 billion to $301.07 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds was unchanged at 0.02 percent for a second straight week, according to the report.