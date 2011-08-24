Marcato Capital nominates four directors to Buffalo Wild Wings
Feb 6 Hedge fund manager Mick McGuire upped the ante in his fight for change at casual restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings Inc, nominating himself and three others to its board.
NEW YORK Aug 24 U.S. money market fund assets fell by $2.7 billion to $2.613 trillion in the week ended Aug. 23, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.
Taxable money market fund assets fell by $1.09 billion to $2.316 trillion, while tax-free assets were down $1.61 billion to $296.97 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.
Yields on taxable money market funds rose to 0.02 percent from 0.01 percent the week before, according to the report.
Feb 6 Hedge fund manager Mick McGuire upped the ante in his fight for change at casual restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings Inc, nominating himself and three others to its board.
LONDON, Feb 6 Forget fine wine, haute cuisine and art ... the big question from London's bankers for a French delegation trying to lure them to Paris was, how much tax will I pay?
NEW YORK, Feb 6 A consortium aimed at developing ways blockchain can be used to improve processes in the insurance sector has added 10 new members as it prepares to test the emerging technology in a data-sharing experiment.