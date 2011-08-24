NEW YORK Aug 24 U.S. money market fund assets fell by $2.7 billion to $2.613 trillion in the week ended Aug. 23, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets fell by $1.09 billion to $2.316 trillion, while tax-free assets were down $1.61 billion to $296.97 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds rose to 0.02 percent from 0.01 percent the week before, according to the report.