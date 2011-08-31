NEW YORK Aug 31 U.S. money market fund assets rose by $14.20 billion to $2.627 trillion in the week ended Aug. 30, the Money Fund Report said on on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets rose by $15.91 billion to $2.332 trillion, while tax-free assets were down $1.72 billion to $295.26 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds remained at 0.02 percent for the fourth consecutive week, according to the report. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by James Dalgleish)