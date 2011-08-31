BRIEF-Golar LNG Partners LP announces public offering of 4,500,000 common units
NEW YORK Aug 31 U.S. money market fund assets rose by $14.20 billion to $2.627 trillion in the week ended Aug. 30, the Money Fund Report said on on Wednesday.
Taxable money market fund assets rose by $15.91 billion to $2.332 trillion, while tax-free assets were down $1.72 billion to $295.26 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.
Yields on taxable money market funds remained at 0.02 percent for the fourth consecutive week, according to the report. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Pzena Investment Management, Inc. announces January 31, 2017 assets under management
* Parsley Energy announces public offering of class a common stock