NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. money market fund assets fell by $10.2 billion to $2.617 trillion in the week ended Sept. 6, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets fell by $11.9 billion to $2.32 trillion, while tax-free assets rose $1.7 billion to $296.96 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds were unchanged at 0.02 percent, according to the report.