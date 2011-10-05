NEW YORK Oct 5 U.S. money market fund assets fell by $5.48 billion to $2.603 trillion in the week ended Oct. 4, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets fell by $4.71 billion to $2.314 trillion, while tax-free assets were down $773.1 million to $288.52 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds was unchanged at 0.02 percent for a tenth straight week, according to the report.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)