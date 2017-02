NEW YORK Nov 2 U.S. money market fund assets fell by $30.20 billion to $2.581 trillion in the week ended Nov. 1, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets fell by $27.82 billion to $2.297 trillion, while tax-free assets were down by $2.38 billion to $284.41 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds remained at 0.02 percent for the 14th consecutive week, according to the report.