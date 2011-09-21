NEW YORK, Sept 21 U.S. money market fund assets fell by $28.18 billion to $2.593 trillion in the week ended Sept. 20, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets fell by $25.96 billion to $2.301 trillion, while tax-free assets fell $2.22 billion to $292.11 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds were unchanged at 0.02 percent for an eighth consecutive week, according to the report.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)