LONDON The hunt for high-yielding British income stocks is getting tougher as investors plough in a record amount of money in an effort to escape low returns in other markets.

Global central banks are still printing money to try to kick-start economic recovery, suppressing bond yields and pushing investors to seek income from riskier assets, such as equities that pay a high dividend, higher-yielding credit or less liquid physical assets such as real estate.

Reuters calculations show that British income funds have raised more than $20 billion this year, boosting assets at money managers such as Woodford Investment Management, Artemis and Threadneedle. The previous record inflow was $6.6 billion in 2006, according to Thomson Reuters-owned data provider Lipper.

That high demand is set to continue in 2015 as British companies look to raise dividends, with a stronger dollar providing a currency kicker that will help to finance payouts to income funds.

It's not all plain sailing, however. The rush for higher-yielding stocks has pushed up the price of such shares while the prospect of a UK interest rate rise next year poses a challenge for yield-chasing fund managers if the rate rise hits companies' ability to generate enough cash to return to shareholders.

"High single-digit yields are harder to come by, given the demand for income, but it doesn't mean we stop looking for them," said Bertie Thomson, a senior investment director at Aberdeen Asset Management.

The key, Thomson said, is to focus not only on the near-term yield but the growth in that yield and the sustainability of that growth, which really comes from free cashflow.

UK equity income funds as a group returned 4.6 percent in the year to Nov. 30, Lipper data shows, while the benchmark FTSE 100 Index fell 1.2 percent.

That outperformance has led investors to pour billions of dollars into UK equity income funds, helping them to become the best-selling products in Britain for a fifth successive month in October, according to the Investment Management Association.

RISING TIDE

Neil Woodford, who built a name for himself during more than 25 years at Invesco Perpetual, leads the pack of beneficiaries. Woodford Investment Management, which he launched in June, now manages more than 8 billion pounds ($12.5 billion), including 3.74 billion pounds in the CF Woodford Equity Income fund.

Artemis Global Income, Threadneedle UK Equity Income and Royal London UK Equity Income have each raised more than $1 billion each this year, Lipper estimates.

"There has been no scarcity of money entering income funds and clearly that has bid up income," said Henry Dixon, a fund manager at Man Group's GLG unit.

FTSE 100 companies are yielding 3.35 percent on average, with about three quarters of them raising annual dividends, StarMine data showed.

Those with above-average dividend yields are trading at an average of 23 percent above the 10-year median for their price to earnings ratios on estimated 12-month forward earnings, while those below are trading 17.5 percent above, the data showed.

British companies are also forecast by Capita Asset Services to pay dividends worth 85.8 billion pounds in 2015, up 5.5 percent on this year if Vodafone's special dividend of 15.9 billion pounds is not included.

"The yield on UK equities is unbelievably attractive relative to alternatives such as fixed-income markets," Dixon said, adding that the risk that some companies may struggle to pay out pledged dividends means that investors should focus on the quality of the underlying cashflow.

"There's a reasonable proportion of the high-income market that is high yield for a very good reason; because there are risks attached to that income stream ... so tread carefully."

($1 = 0.6390 British Pounds)

(Editing by David Goodman)